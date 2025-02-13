Stormy Budget Session Expected in Odisha Assembly

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session began with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati outlining the state’s development agenda, including welfare schemes like Subhadra Yojana and increased MSP for paddy. However, a stormy session is anticipated as the opposition plans to raise issues like paddy procurement issues, Barabati Stadium light failure, cholera outbreaks, and delays in Subhadra Yojana implementation.

With Congress getting a new state president, party MLAs are expected to aggressively challenge the ruling BJD. The government, meanwhile, is prepared to counter with achievements like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas success, Utkarsh Odisha, MSP hike and infrastructure projects.