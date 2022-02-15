Know the Millionaire Odisha Cop Trinath Mishra

Insight Bureau: Different teams of Odisha Vigilance conducted simultaneous raids at 11 different places belonging to Additional Superintendent of Police (Communications) Trinath Mishra in Cuttack on Tuesday. The raids were conducted simultaneously on the allegation that Mishra has amassed assets disproportionate to his illegal sources of income.

Based on the warrant issued by the Vigilance Special Judge, Cuttack, the search of the houses was started by 11 teams of the Anti-Corruption Agency led by three Additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 13 Inspectors and other subordinate staff.

During the simultaneous raids, the vigilance sleuths found various documents and evidences indicating involvement of Mishra and his family members in several businesses.

Various documents and evidence indicating involvement of SO and family members in following businesses have been unearthed so far;

A. Hospital and Medical Care Business at Chandikhole, Jajpur vide

1. Shantilata Care (Nursing Home)

2. Shanti Drug House

Both are licenced in the name of spouse of SO (suspect officer). Valuation of high end medical instruments at Shantilata Care being done with the help of technical and medical experts.

B. Transport Business in the name of M/s Shantilata Transport; offices located at Chandikhole, and Dhanmandal, Jajpur in the name of spouse of SO.

C. Pharmaceutical (Drug manufacturing) Business at Mahanadi Vihar, Cuttack in the name of two unmarried sons of SO.

This apart, the vigilance also unearthed the following assets so far:

1) One 3 BHK flat at Marorama Estate, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

2) One farm house at Badachana, Jajpur.

3) 3 number of plots at Bhubaneswar and Jajpur.

4) About Rs 3.5 lakhs in cash.

5) Costly vehicles including;

(i) BMW X7 car vide Regd. No. OD-05AV-0005 (worth Rs.1.11 crore),

(ii) Hyundai Creta car vide Regd. No. OD-05X-0005 (worth Rs.17 lakhs)

(iii) Maruti Baleno car vide Regd. No. OD-05R-9005

(iv) Chevrolet Trailblazer LTZ car vide Regd. No. OD-05S-0005

(v) GTR 250 Hyosung Bike vide Regd. No. OD-05M-0005 (worth Rs.5.3 lakhs)

(vi) Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS vide Regd. No. OD-05AX-0005 (worth Rs.1.75 lakhs)

(vii) Triumph Rocket 3 R vide Regd No. OD-05AZ-0005 (worth Rs.20 lakhs).

The valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the raids are over.