TNI Evening News Headlines – February 12, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 128 more COVID positive cases & 920 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 95 local contact cases and 33 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2081 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1255995.

➡️ Jajpur Collector suspends mobile vehicle attendant Sujeet Samal on charges of violating model code of conduct by campaigning with the husband of Bari MLA.

➡️ NIA carried out searches at multiple locations in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Odisha Legislative Council Row: 2 letters related to the matter will be dispatched to Central Government soon.

India News

➡️ Election Commission allows campaign padayatras with limited number of people in Poll bound States; relaxed campaign ban period between 10 pm and 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 AM.

➡️ India supplied medical assistance consisting of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance to Iran.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 2022 Assembly polls: Campaigning ends in Goa, Uttarakhand.

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lifts all COVID-19 restrictions in the State.

➡️ IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to participate in Singapore Air Show 2022.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh police destroyed a huge quantity of cannabis worth Rs 850 crore at Koduru village near Anakapalli in the Visakhapatnam district.

➡️ Former chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83.

➡️ India’s uncapped cricketer Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 Cr; Uncapped Player Avesh Khan SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore.

➡️ India’s Deepak Chahar bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 Cr.

World News

➡️ Biden, Putin to talk today as US asks Americans to get out of Ukraine in 24-48 hours.

➡️ Foreign Minister gifts bat signed by Virat Kohli to Australian leader.