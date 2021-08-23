10 Ways to fight Dengue Menace
Here are some simple strategies to keep mosquitoes from making your home their home, as well as some ideas to improve protection against Dengue.
Insight Bureau: Dengue virus infects an estimated 400 million individuals each year. Approximately 100 million people become unwell. Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa have all seen breakouts. Recently, there has been a dengue fever outbreak across the country.
The majority of persons who are sick show minor or no symptoms. One out of every four persons infected with dengue fever will become unwell. Dengue fever and flu-like symptoms might be mistaken with other diseases that produce fever and flu-like symptoms. After roughly a week, the majority of people will be back to normal.
- Water containers should be covered and cleaned on a regular basis. Mosquitoes like to lay their eggs in standing water, so common household items like pet water containers, planter dishes, and flower vases can serve as breeding grounds.
- Maintain a clean and orderly environment in your home. Avoid storing garbage inside and outside the house that might attract mosquitoes and their eggs, such as other storage containers with water in them.
- Wear protective clothes such as long sleeved shirts and pants both inside and outside the house, especially if you are aware of a dengue outbreak in your region.
- Invest in a mosquito net to keep you safe from bug bites while you sleep. Make sure there are no holes in the net and that it is correctly sealed for optimum protection.
- If you want to keep mosquitoes out of your house, consider installing screens on your windows and doors.
- Invest on mosquito repellent that is both effective and safe to use inside your house. Although the usage of may be beneficial, it should be done with caution and kept out of the reach of minors.
- Waste should be appropriately disposed of. If at all feasible, utilise closed garbage cans and empty them on a regular basis. Insects may not be able to enter your home if your waste is segregated.
- To avoid water buildup, drain and clean your roof gutters. Replace any broken fountains or baths with new ones.
- Mosquito repellent should be applied to your entire body, especially during the rainy season or if you know you will be exposed to insects. Before using any type of product on children, consult a doctor.
- Although dengue fever is not transmitted from person to person, mosquitos can get infected after biting a person who is sick and further transmit so mosquitoes should be avoided at all costs.
