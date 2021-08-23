10 Ways to fight Dengue Menace

Insight Bureau: Dengue virus infects an estimated 400 million individuals each year. Approximately 100 million people become unwell. Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa have all seen breakouts. Recently, there has been a dengue fever outbreak across the country.

The majority of persons who are sick show minor or no symptoms. One out of every four persons infected with dengue fever will become unwell. Dengue fever and flu-like symptoms might be mistaken with other diseases that produce fever and flu-like symptoms. After roughly a week, the majority of people will be back to normal.

Here are some simple strategies to keep mosquitoes from making your home their home, as well as some ideas to improve protection against Dengue –