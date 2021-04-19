Covid Vaccination for People above 18 from May 1

TNI Bureau: In a big development, the Centre has decided to go for mass vaccination programme by opening it for people above the age of 18 from May 1, 2021.

The decision was taken by PM Narendra Modi. It’s part of India’s Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid Vaccination.

Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Governments, and in the open market at a pre-declared price. 50% of their supply will be given to the Government of India.

Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria & will affect criteria negatively.

Division of vaccine supply 50% to Govt of India & 50% to another channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in India.

However, the Government of India will allow imported fully ready to use vaccines to be entirely utilized in other than Govt channel.

Manufacturers would transparently make advance declaration of price for 50% supply to State Govts & in open market, before May 1. Based on this price, State Govts, pvt hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from manufacturers: Govt .

Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt of India channel.

Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. Eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years.

Vaccination shall continue as before in Govt of India vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier i.e. Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and all people above 45 years of age.

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had written to PM Modi seeking open market policy in Covid Vaccination.