TNI Evening News Headlines – April 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 311 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 66 Quarantine cases and 245 Local contact cases.

➡️ 952 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 343522.

➡️ Covid-19 Vaccination drive will remain suspended on weekend shutdown in all urban areas of 10 districts in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM receives 2nd dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

➡️ Night Curfew in Bhubaneswar; Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Municipal Commission (BMC) appeal people, other than those engaged in emergency services to close their business establishments/shops by 8 pm.

➡️ Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department decides to close all its Sports Hostels across Odisha from 19th April till the time the situation improves to reopen them.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 3 women of Pottangi in Koraput district who died of earth slide while collecting white soil.

➡️ Odisha Government suspends all examinations and physical classes in Universities and Colleges from April 19. UG & PG Exams may be held in online mode.

➡️ JMFC Court, Cuttack allows Mangalabag police to take gangster Hyder on 7-day remand.

➡️ Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka allots Rs.58 Lakhs from MPLADS fund for an Advanced Life Support Ambulance for Koraput District.

India News

➡️ ICSE board exam 2021: CISCE postpones Classes 10, 12 examinations; revised schedule will be announced on first week of June.

➡️ Today 24 saints who attended Kumbh Mela tested positive; so far, 54 saints tested positive for the disease.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 63,729 new COVID 19 cases, 45,335 discharges and 398 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh records 27,426 new COVID 19 cases, 103 deaths and 6,429 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi records biggest single-day jump of 19,486 new COVID 19 cases, 141 fatalities and 12,649 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka reports 14,859 covid 19 cases, Kerala reports 10,031 cases, Gujarat registers 8,920 new cases, Tamil Nadu reports 8,449 cases, Rajasthan records 7,359, West Bengal 6,910 cases, Andhra Pradesh 6,096 and Nagpur 6,194 covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covaxin production capacity to be doubled by May-June: Centre

➡️ Union Minister Prakash Javdekar tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan (File photo) tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid 19 second time in 8 months.

➡️ Election Commission bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am beginning Friday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

➡️ Dharma Productions fires Kartik Aaryan from ‘Dostana 2’.

World News

➡️ United Kingdom’s Home Minister approves the extradition of fugitive Diamond trader Nirav Modi. Nirav Modi has 14 days to appeal against his extradition.

➡️ Social Media blocked in Pakistan amid anti-France protests.

➡️ Finland has offered to host a summit between US President Biden and Russian President Putin

➡️ China poses the single biggest geopolitical test for the US in the 21st century, says Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director.

➡️ Maldives terms India as the ‘first responder’ and ‘best friend’.