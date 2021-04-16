Puri Srimandir to shut on Saturdays & Sundays

TNI Bureau: In view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today imposed restriction on entry of devotees inside the shrine every Saturday and Sunday.

In this regard, the SJTA on Friday issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) which will come into effect from April 24.

A discussion in this regard was taken after the Central Government on Thursday directed for closure of all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with immediate effect till May 15 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the SJTA made Negative RT-PCR negative report or final vaccination certificate mandatory for travellers arriving to the centuries-old shrine from outside Odisha.

It is to be noted that several servitors, SJTA officials, temple police and others associated with the Srimandir were found infected with Covid-19.