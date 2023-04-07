TNI Evening News Headlines – April 07, 2023

➡️ COVID-19 cases cross 100 mark in Odisha, active cases stand at 429.

➡️ Odisha’s Pilgrim town Puri among seven liberation destinations in India being promoted by Ministry of Tourism in domestic and global markets.

➡️ Biju Janata Dal (BJD) appointed more senior leaders as observers in blocks and municipality for Jharsuguda Bypolls.

➡️ Two sons of a DSP of Odisha police are among three persons held on charges of fatally assaulting a 54-year-old man in Bengaluru.

➡️ Seven States (Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana) reporting high number of Covid cases.

➡️ South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin meets External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, in Delhi.

➡️ Pakistan High Commission issues 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan from April 9 to 18.

➡️ HAL hands over 100th Su-30 MKI ROH aircraft to Indian Air Force.