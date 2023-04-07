TNI Morning News Headlines – April 07, 2023

➡️ Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Group B recruitment 2023: Orissa High Court announces prelim exam date. Preliminary examination will be held on April 16, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm.

➡️ Koraput witnesses 3,762 lightning in 30 minutes.

➡️ Elephant dies after being hit by train near Dehurisahi in Jarpada forest range of Angul district.

➡️ India records 6,050 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; active case stands at 28,303.

➡️ Last rites of Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra were held with full military honours in Leh.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023.

➡️ IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in Indian Premier League.

➡️ Israel launches airstrike on Gaza in response to rocket attacks from Lebanon.

➡️ US-Based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%.