TNI Morning News Headlines – April 07, 2023

➡️Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Group B recruitment 2023: Orissa High Court announces prelim exam date. Preliminary examination will be held on April 16, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm.
➡️Koraput witnesses 3,762 lightning in 30 minutes.
➡️Elephant dies after being hit by train near Dehurisahi in Jarpada forest range of Angul district.
➡️India records 6,050 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; active case stands at 28,303.
➡️Last rites of Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra were held with full military honours in Leh.
Related Posts
➡️Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023.
➡️IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in Indian Premier League.
➡️Israel launches airstrike on Gaza in response to rocket attacks from Lebanon.
➡️US-Based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%.
➡️US Supreme Court declines West Virginia’s request to allow transgender athlete ban from female sports.
Comments are closed.