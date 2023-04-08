TNI Morning News Headlines – April 08, 2023

➡️ Odisha reports 81 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours; active case stands at 489.

➡️ Over 1.5 Tonne single use plastics seized in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Three killed in tragic road mishap, 2 battling for life after pick-up van rams into a truck near Charinangal chhak on NH-53 in Jajpur district.

➡️ India records 6,155 new cases in 24 hours; Active case stands at 31,194.

➡️ Delhi records 733 fresh Covid cases, highest in 7 months.

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

➡️ Several Trains cancelled over agitation by adivasi kurmi samaj over ST status.

➡️ Eight killed in Bangladesh following clashes between two ethnic outfits.