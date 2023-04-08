TNI Morning News Headlines – April 08, 2023

➡️ Odisha reports 81 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours; active case stands at 489.
➡️Over 1.5 Tonne single use plastics seized in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Three killed in tragic road mishap, 2 battling for life after pick-up van rams into a truck near Charinangal chhak on NH-53 in Jajpur district.
➡️India records 6,155 new cases in 24 hours; Active case stands at 31,194.
➡️Delhi records 733 fresh Covid cases, highest in 7 months.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.
➡️Several Trains cancelled over agitation by adivasi kurmi samaj over ST status.
➡️Eight killed in Bangladesh following clashes between two ethnic outfits.
➡️China announces military drills around Taiwan after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s return from a trip to the United States.
