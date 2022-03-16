Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to resign to facilitate the reorganisation of the PCCs following the poll debacle.
Insight Bureau: Senior Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as the Punjab PCC President.
