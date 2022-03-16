Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to resign to facilitate the reorganisation of the PCCs following the poll debacle.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President
138

Insight Bureau:  Senior Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as the Punjab PCC President.

Related Posts

Three Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorists killed in Srinagar

Covid 19 vaccination for 12-14 years starts today

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to resign to facilitate the reorganisation of the PCCs following the poll debacle.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.