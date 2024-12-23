Three Khalistani Terrorists Killed in UP Encounter; Links to ISI Uncovered

Pilibhit: In a significant operation, three Khalistani terrorists affiliated with the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) were killed in an early morning encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Monday, December 23. The joint operation, carried out by the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police, marks a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts against ISI-backed networks in India.

The three operatives, identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), were cornered near Puranpur police station in Pilibhit after police received a tip-off about their presence. The encounter ensued when the suspects opened fire on the police, leading to a retaliatory exchange in which all three were neutralized.

Seized from their possession were two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and several live rounds. Police officials confirmed that these weapons, along with other recovered materials, indicate plans for further terror activities.

The three suspects were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on December 21. While the attack caused no casualties, it highlighted the growing threat of ISI-sponsored terrorism in the region.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav revealed that the module was being operated by Ranjit Singh Nita, the Pakistan-based head of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). Nita’s operations were facilitated by Jaswinder Singh Manu, based in Greece, and masterminded by Jagjit Singh, a UK-based individual reportedly serving in the British Army under the alias Fateh Singh Bagi.

DGP Yadav emphasized that the operation underscores the importance of interstate police cooperation in tackling terrorism. He noted that the encounter dealt a major blow to ISI-backed terror networks in India.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar added that the deceased terrorists had been severely injured during the exchange of fire and later succumbed to their wounds despite medical efforts. The recovery of advanced weaponry highlights the threat posed by these operatives.

Authorities are now delving deeper into the network to identify other collaborators and operatives. The involvement of foreign handlers and their coordination with local recruits remains a critical focus of the investigation.