TNI Evening News Headlines – December 23, 2024

➡️Odisha Government urges IMD to open its regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha to enhance weather prediction with new Doppler radars at 3 more places; radars are to be installed in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Sambalpur in the coming days.
➡️PM Modi distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits including 400 to Odisha under Rozgar Mela.
➡️Heavy rainfall and cold wave to grip Odisha: IMD Issues Alerts.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi meets PM Modi in Delhi.
➡️BJD approaches Election Commission over alleged discrepancies in conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.
➡️A contingent of NCC in Odisha is all set to represent the State at Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025 in New Delhi.
➡️Orissa High Court directs Government to fill up 4000 vacant junior teacher posts.
➡️Schools allowed to fail students in classes 5 and 8 students; RTE amended by centre.
➡️Evaluation of crop damages caused by recent rainfall will be concluded within 3 to 4 days: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
➡️Veteran Director and Screenwriter Shyam Benegal died in Mumbai’s Wockhardt hospital following a prolonged illness. He was 90.
➡️Rajasthan: A 3.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell in the Kiratpura village. Rescue operations underway.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Christmas Celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu appoints Justice V Ramasubramanian (Retd) as the Chairperson, and Priyank Kanoongo and Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi (Retd) as the Members of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC).
➡️Sensex gains 499 pts, Nifty settles at 23,753.
➡️Bangladesh requests India to extradite Sheikh Hasina.
➡️A volcano erupted on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan on Monday.
