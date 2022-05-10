Sensex surges over 100 pts, Nifty above 16,300

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 106 points or 0.20 per cent to 54,577 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 34 points or 0.21 per cent up to trade at 16,336.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.67 per cent and small-cap surged 1.05 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Asian Paints was the top gainer as the stock rose 2.39 per cent to ₹ 3,077.05. UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Britannia were also among the gainers.