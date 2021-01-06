Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma returns; Saini to make debut

TNI Bureau: Team India has announced its Playing XI for the 3rd Test match against Australia in Sydney that begins tomorrow, January 7, 2021.

Opener Mayank Agarwal has been dropped from the team. Vice Captain Rohit Sharma returned to the team after recovering from injury. He will open the innings with Shubman Gill.

Pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut at Sydney. He replaced injured Umesh Yadav.

India and Australia are levelled at 1-1 in the Series with two Test matches to go.

Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.