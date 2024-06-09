Suresh Pujari leads the CM Race in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Suresh Pujari who won from the Brajarajnagar assembly constituency, now leads the Chief Minister race in Odisha as Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan, who was considered to be the front-runner, is all set to take oath as Cabinet Minister along with PM Narendra Modi.

Suresh Pujari won the election with a margin of 26789 votes. He polled 82,199 votes and defeated Alaka Mohanty of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), who got only 55,410 votes.

Speculations are now rife that Pujari has been called to have a meeting with the central leadership of BJP in Delhi. The saffron leader has a vast experience in politics and held portfolios in the state and outside. He was also the MP of Bargarh from 2019 to 2024.

However, State BJP chief Manmohan Samal’s name is also speculated for the CM post.

Meanwhile, the date for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the newly-elected BJP government will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on June 12 instead of June 10 as several dignitaries including PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are slated to attend the historic event.

Likewise, the crucial meeting of BJP legislative which was scheduled to be held on June 10 is likely to be held at 11 am on June 11 and the oath taking ceremony at 7pm on June 12.

Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new Odisha CM which will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.