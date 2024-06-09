VK Pandian withdraws from Active Politics

TNI Bureau: As promised earlier, Ex Bureaucrat and BJD Leader VK Pandian has withdrawn from active politics following the poll debacle in 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls. He had resigned as IAS and joined BJD on November 27, 2023.

Pandian posted a video message today with an apology to BJD workers and leaders saying he takes the responsibility if they feel he was responsible for the loss. Pandian said that he was there to help Naveen Patnaik and not to occupy any post. “We fell victim to a certain narrative and that was our biggest mistake. We could not counter that”, he said.

“My aim to join politics was to assist Naveen babu and now consciously I decide to withdraw from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play with BJD’s loss. I appologise to the entire Biju Parivar.”

“I am thankful to people of Odisha and BJD workers for their overwhelming love and affection. I will remain obligated to them forever,” he added.