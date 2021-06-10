South-West Monsoon arrives in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The south-west monsoon entered Odisha on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department informed.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next 48 hours. Monsoon is expected to cover the entire State within next four days, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

In view of heavy rainfall in many districts of Odisha from June 10 to 14, as predicted by Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena wrote all district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to be prepared for all adverse situations. More rains are predicted on June 11.