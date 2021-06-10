Ratha Jatra 2021 in Puri: Check Guidelines

TNI Bureau: With the resurgence of the second wave of COVID-19, Odisha Government on Thursday decided to ban the annual Ratha Jatra festival of Lord Jagannatha and siblings at all places in the State except Puri.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena Pradeep Jena informed that the nine-day long Chariot Fesival of Holy Trinity which begins from July 12 this year will be held in Puri following the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the conduct of the annual festival of Lord Jagannath.

The Ratha Jatra 2021 will be telecast LIVE by DD and other Channels. Only selected COVID negative and fully vaccinated servitors will take part in the rituals.

👉 Ratha Jatra will be held without public attendance.

👉 Only selected COVID negative and fully vaccinated servitors will take part in the rituals.

👉 Rituals will be held in Puri with strict adherence to guidelines laid out by the Supreme Court.

👉 All entry points into the City of Puri (including Railway Stations and Bus Stands) shall be closed during the period of Ratha Jatra festival.

👉 Curfew should be imposed in Puri all the days and during all the time when Ratha Jatra chariots are taken in procession. Govt may impose curfew in Puri on other days too if necessary.

👉 No one would be allowed to come out of their houses or their places of residence during the curfew.

👉 Each Rath (Chariot) shall be pulled by not more than 500 persons (including officials and police personnel). All of them would be tested for COVID-19. Only those found negative, would be allowed to pull the chariots.

👉 There shall be an interval of one hour between two chariots.

👉 Proper social distancing must be maintained during pulling of chariots. Social distancing norms should be followed by them during and after the Ratha Jatra.

👉 Each member of the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration Committee will be responsible for due compliance of the conditions.

👉 Rituals and Ratha Jatra shall be covered by visual media. The State Govt shall allow TV cameras to be installed at such places as may be found necessary by the TV crew.

👉 The bare minimum people should be allowed by the committee to participate in the rituals and in the Ratha Jatra.

👉 The court observes that Odisha has a good track record of controlling the pandemic with little loss of life. The same attitude of care and caution should be applied to Ratha Jatra.