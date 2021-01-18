SBI PO Results 2020 are declared after a long wait. The results for the prelims are available on the official website of SBI Careers.

SBI PO Results 2020 Declared

Candidates who appeared for the exams may check the results either on the official website with their roll numbers or from the direct link here. On the website or the direct link, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and date of birth. They are further advised to keep a printed copy of the results for future reference.

Qualified Candidates May Appear For Main Exam

Candidates who cleared the SBI PO exams will now appear for the main exam. The admit card for SBI PO Mains will be released on the official website soon. As of now the official website says that the link to download the admit card from will be available soon.

The recruitment section clarified that there will be no sectional cut offs. And the candidates will be chosen from the top of the merit list. They will further be allotted vacancies accordingly.