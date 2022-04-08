Lemon Prices soar across India

Insight Bureau: Not only hike in transportation cost or petroleum cost but also vegetable prices have upsurged in India.

Both the sellers and the consumers are struggling due to sudden rise in prices. The sellers are struggling to gain profit due to a shortage in the supply and consumers scuffle due to high rates of seasonal vegetables.

The prices of vegetables such as potatoes and onions are under control but the rates of seasonal and green vegetables have skyrocketed in India.

Lemon has been retailing at higher rates across several states of India.

The price of lemon has crossed the Rs 300 prr kg mark in Delhi, Gujarat and other areas. While the wholesale rate of lemon falls in the range of Rs 200-250, the retail price is Rs 300 per kg. Even in Odisha lemon is sold at Rs 10-12 per piece.

Other vegetables like Ridge Gourd stands at Rs 70-80 in wholesale and Rs 90-100 in retail and Okra prices stand at Rs 60-70 in wholesale. Even Green chillies are retailing at Rs 50 per kg.

Vegetable traders are blaming the hike in fuel rates for the dwindling of sales and downfall in profit.