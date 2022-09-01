Serum Institute to launch India’s first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine

Insight Bureau: Serum Institute of India (SII) will launch the country’s first indigenously developed vaccine that prevents cervical cancer by the end of the year. The vaccine is the result of a decade-long public private partnership between SII and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The Drugs Controller General of India gave the vaccination the go-ahead in July, according to the Serum Institute of India. Jitendra Singh, the federal minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology, will release the vaccine in Delhi, according to the statement.

While the initial rollout will be for supplies to the government vaccination programme, commercial open sales may begin early 2023, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, SII says.

Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

The CERVAVAC qHPV vaccination has shown a strong antibody response against all targeted HPV types in both dose and age groups that is approximately 1,000 times higher than the baseline, according to the officials.

This vaccination can lower the incidence of cervical cancer by more than 80% and is a more cost-effective option than foreign-grown Cervarix and Gardasil.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla says that the vaccine will be the most affordable cervical cancer vaccine and will be offered in a price range of ₹200–₹400 per dose. The price will be finalised after discussions with the government, he added.