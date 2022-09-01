Look out notice issued against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Insight Bureau: The Karnataka Police has issued a lookout notice against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused in an alleged rape case involving minors. The notice was issued as a precautionary measure.

Amidst Dalit activists seeking arrest of him who is facing charges of sexual harassment of two minor girls, another case was also filed against him under the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as one of the victims belongs to a Scheduled Caste. He was earlier booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.

Earlier, the victims of the alleged sexual harassment were produced before the court in Chitradurga on Tuesday.

The two girls were escorted by the police from the Bala Mandir to the Second JMFC Court and their statements were recorded under Cr. PC 164. Many people gathered around the court premises on getting information about the victims being brought to the court and they raised slogans demanding the arrest of the seer. The police subsequently dispersed the crowd.