41 lakh farmers in Odisha get KALIA assistance on Nuakhai

Insight Bureau: 41 lakh eligible small and marginal farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme received Rs 2000. This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today on the occasion of Nuakhai.

Under the scheme, each farmer has received Rs 2,000. The amount was credited to the farmers’ bank accounts directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

With this 41 lakh small farmers and 85 thousand homeless farmers of the state were given assistance of more than Rs 800 crore.

Naveen patnaik on the occasion said, “Kalia Yojana is the best scheme in the country. It has created hope and hope for the small farmers. It is also helping to protect the livelihood of the landless farmers”.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the eligible farmers will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 twice a year during the next three years on the occasions of Akshaya Tritiya and Nuakhai.