Rahul Gandhi leads protest against Fuel Price Hike

Insight Bureau: Stepping up the attack against the Central Government over steep hike in fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading a protest by Congress MPs at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Thursday.

Leading the protest Rahul Gandhi said prices of petrol and diesel have risen nine times in the last 10 days and the poor and middle class have been worst hit by the hike.

While accusing the Government of handing over the hard-earned money of poor to industrialists, Rahul demanded a rollback in the prices of fuel.