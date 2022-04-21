Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty at 17,254 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 405 points or 0.71 per cent to 57,443 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 115 points or 0.68 per cent up to trade at 17,254.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.76 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.14 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Coal India was the top gainer as the stock surged 2.29 per cent to ₹ 203.65. Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Adani Ports were also among the gainers.

On the 30-share BSE index, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and L&T were among the top gainers.