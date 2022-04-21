5T Secretary reviews development works at Cuttack Chandi Mandir

Insight Bureau: Odisha 5T Secretary V K Pandian today paid an early morning visit to the famous Maa Chandi temple in Cuttack and had darshan of the Goddess.

During the visit, he reviewed the various developmental works being undertaken by the State Government to transform the temple and its peripheral areas with the district officials including Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini, Cuttack DCP, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das.

He also discussed the development plans and the works to be taken up with the senior officials of the district including RDC Suresh Chandra Dalai, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CDA Chairman Anil Kumar Samal, DCP Prateek Singh and others.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He also had discussions with the Temple Sebayatas and the Temple Committee members regarding the developmental requirements of the temple. During the discussions with the officials, V K Pandian has asked them to prepare a detailed report in consultation with all stakeholders and submit within one week on the various works and services required for the transformation of the temple.