Sensex down by 85 pts, Nifty closes above 17,000

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE benchmark went lower by 84.88 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 56,975.99 while the NSE Nifty declined 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 17,069.10.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.61 per cent to USD 104.3 per barrel.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and SBI were among the major laggards.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, HDFC and ITC were among the gainers.