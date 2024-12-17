Sensex crashes; Nifty settles at 24,336 in closing bell
Nifty50 crashed 332.25 points or 1.35% to end at 24,336.
The BSE Sensex tanked 1,064.12 points or 1.30% to close at 80,684.45. Likewise, Nifty50 crashed 332.25 points or 1.35% to end at 24,336. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors in dragging the benchmark indices lower.
All major indices ended in red, however, Nifty Media managed to close flat with a slight positive bias. Nifty Bank, that tracks 12 public and private bank stocks, crashed 746.55 points or 1.39% to settle at 52,834.80.
Comments are closed.