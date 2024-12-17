Sensex crashes; Nifty settles at 24,336 in closing bell

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,064.12 points or 1.30% to close at 80,684.45. Likewise, Nifty50 crashed 332.25 points or 1.35% to end at 24,336. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors in dragging the benchmark indices lower.

All major indices ended in red, however, Nifty Media managed to close flat with a slight positive bias. Nifty Bank, that tracks 12 public and private bank stocks, crashed 746.55 points or 1.39% to settle at 52,834.80.

Among Sensex’s 30 share pack, none of the stocks ended in green. The top losers in the 30-share index were Bharti Airtel (-2.83%), IndusInd Bank (-2.46%), JSW Steel (-2.40%), and TCS (-2.07%). Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel followed, falling in the range 1.5-2%.

In the Nifty50 index, only Cipla and ITC ended in green. On the other hand, the top losers in the 50-share index were Shriram Finance (-5.27%), Grasim Industries (-3.21%), Hero MotoCorp (-3.01%), Bharti Airtel (-2.80%), and JSW Steel (-2.76%).