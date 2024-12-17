TNI Evening News Headlines – December 17, 2024

➡️ASI begins Ratna Bhandar repair work at Puri Jagannath Temple.
➡️Tender Fixing Case: CBI directs IAS Bishnupada Sethi to appear at the Bhubaneswar office tomorrow by 12 PM.
➡️IAS Bishnupada Sethi removed from all current departments and appointed as Officer on Special Duty, General Administration & Public Grievance Department. Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra replaces him. Manoj Sahoo appointed Special Secretary to CM.
➡️One Nation, One Poll Bill sent to JPC for wider consultation after being admitted in Lok Sabha. 269 voted in favour of the bill while 198 opposed it.
➡️The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not conduct any recruitment exams from 2025; will be limited to conduct only entrance exams for Higher Education, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah reply to debate in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of Constitution of India.
➡️Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai court sends five accused to police custody till December 20.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Another long-closed temple reopened in Sambhal, closed for years post 1992 riots in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Calcutta High Court grants anticipatory bail to CPI-M leader and former legislator Tanmoy Bhattacharya accused of sexual harassment.
➡️Veteran BJP leader LK Advani is in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He is likely to be shifted out of ICU within next 1-2 days.
➡️BJP is likely to issue notices to around 20 MPs who were absent during voting on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in Lok Sabha today: Sources.
➡️Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur.
➡️Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025.
➡️Hockey India announces that all tickets for the upcoming Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will be free of cost for fans in Ranchi and Rourkela.
➡️Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates World Chess champion D Gukesh in Chennai.
➡️Sensex crashes 1,200 points, Nifty falls below 24,000.
➡️84 Visas issued to Indian Hindu Pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district of Punjab scheduled to take place from 19-25 December 2024: Pakistan High Commission in India.
➡️ISKCON holds untimely Ratha Jatra in Bahrain.
➡️Hundreds of people are feared dead as Cyclone Chido battered the French island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean.
