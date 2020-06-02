Sabyasachi – Reel to Real Life Hero

TNI Bureau: From reel life, Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra has turned out to be a role model in real life as well.

He has opened a mini control room at his home and helped more than 60 people including cancer patients who are facing problems getting medical assistance during lockdown.

Not only he has assisted people in medical emergencies, but also helping stranded migrants and students who are desperate to get back to home State- Odisha.

The actor recently helped 80 Odia students return to home town Odisha from Central Sanskrit University at Jaipur, Rajasthan after discussion with officials of both Odisha & Rajasthan governments. Now he is arranging buses to bring back migrants from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Telengana. He also looks into requests that pour in through social media.

The actor distributes masks, food and takes part in creating awareness among people about social distancing.

Earlier, Sabyasachi has donated an amount of Rs. 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Journey My Brothers!!!! Start ur Journey with a prayer to Lord JAGANNATH 🙏❤️ https://t.co/jMqe1qUBoi — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) June 2, 2020

Don't worry! Now it's my responsibility. 🙏❤️ Already talked to the team leader. https://t.co/GMcRJFk1dt — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) June 1, 2020

ବନ୍ଦେ ଉତ୍କଳ ଜନନୀ 🇮🇳

A Proud feeling! Thanks to the Corona Warriors 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ar5WZWev0A — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) May 30, 2020

My District wise List for Kerala migrants is ready!Group Leders:Santosh,Pinky,Sradha,Gopal,Rakesh,Aswina,Bikash,Ramesh,Babula🙏Get ready!Hope everything will fall in place & Praying for everyone to return safely & smoothly. [Any other groups or individuals at Kerala comment here] pic.twitter.com/tYtrKqMDs0 — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) May 29, 2020