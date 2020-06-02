English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Sabyasachi – Reel to Real Life Hero

By TNI Bureau
111

TNI Bureau: From reel life, Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra has turned out to be a role model in real life as well.

He has opened a mini control room at his home and helped more than 60 people including cancer patients who are facing problems getting medical assistance during lockdown.

Not only he has assisted people in medical emergencies, but also helping stranded migrants and students who are desperate to get back to home State- Odisha.

The actor recently helped 80 Odia students return to home town Odisha from Central Sanskrit University at Jaipur, Rajasthan after discussion with officials of both Odisha & Rajasthan governments. Now he is arranging buses to bring back migrants from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Telengana. He also looks into requests that pour in through social media.

The actor distributes masks, food and takes part in creating awareness among people about social distancing.

Earlier, Sabyasachi has donated an amount of Rs. 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

