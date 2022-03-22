Russian cinema halls to soon screen Bollywood films!
Recently leading Hollywood studios announced the suspension of new releases in Russia.
Insight Bureau: Russian cinema networks may move to show Bollywood blockbusters and movies from other Asian, Latin American countries, reported the Vedomosti, a Russian daily. Recently leading Hollywood studios announced the suspension of new releases in Russia.
In 2021, foreign films accounted for 75 per cent of the Russian box office.
