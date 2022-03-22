35,000 Contractual Employees in Punjab to be made Permanent
He also directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments.
Insight Bureau: 35,000 Group C and D contractual employees will be made permanent in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced. He also directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments.
“We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments,” ANI quoted Mann as saying.
