Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build world’s largest Hindu temple
The temple - Virat Ramayan Mandir will be constructed in the Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district in Bihar.
Insight Bureau: Setting an example of communal harmony, a Muslim family has donated land worth Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of the world’s largest Hindu temple. The temple – Virat Ramayan Mandir will be constructed in the Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district in Bihar.
As per reports, Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, that has undertaken the project, said that Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, who has donated the land, is a businessman from East Champaran based in Guwahati.
