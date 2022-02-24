Know the Places in Bhubaneswar that detect over-speeding Vehicles
Insight Bureau: Over speeding is one of the major causes of the increase in accident cases in Odisha with everyday around 27 accidents killing 13 commuters on an average. Over speeding in Bhubaneswar will now charge the owner of the vehicle a heavy penalty of Rs 7,000.
The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Traffic Violation Detection System (TVDS) at 13 places here for identifying such traffic rule violations.
Fine of Rs 7,000 will be imposed on those driving vehicles at a speed of over 50 kmph as ANPR and TVDS have been installed at the following places:
- Patia Square
- Power House Square
- Kalinga Stadium Square
- Capital Hospital Square
- KIIT Square
- KIIT Campus-3 Square
- Sishu Bhawan Square
- From Vani Vihar to Sishu Bhawan
- Capital Square
- Shastri Nagar Square
- Rajmahal Square
- Trident Hotel Square
- Naka Gate Square
Owner of the vehicle will receive a message regarding the penalty on the registered contact number. Driving Licence (DL) of the violator will also be suspended by the police for the offence.
The fine of Rs 7,000 will be reduced to Rs 2,000 if the driver produces his/ her valid Driving Licence (DL). However, the DL will be suspended for the next three months.
As per norms, the DL will be suspended for first three offences and cancelled on the fourth time.
