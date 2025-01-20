RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: Accused Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment

TNI Bureau: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Kolkata’s Sealdah on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The West Bengal Government has been asked by the Court to compensate the post graduate trainee doctor’s family with Rs 17 Lakhs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, the judgment was pronounced on Saturday. The CBI had sought maximum punishment for Roy.

Roy was arrested the day after the heinous crime was committed, based on forensic evidence and CCTV footage.