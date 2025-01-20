Closing bell: Sensex jumps 400 pts, Nifty ends at 23,336

The benchmark equity indices ended Monday’s trading session in positive territory. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 133.65 points or 0.58% to settle at 23,336.85, while the BSE Sensex jumped 402.92 points or 0.53% to end the day at 77,022.25.

The broader indices closed the counter higher on Monday, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed the session 0.79% higher at 55,041.70.