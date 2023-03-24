TNI Evening News Headlines – March 24, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik likely to visit Japan in the first week of April to attract more investments to the State.

➡️ Odisha CM to visit Kabisuryanagar, Hinjlicut & Chattarpur in Ganjam District on March 26.

➡️ Puri district has been awarded Silver Medal and Sambalpur district has been awarded Bronze medal, for their efforts towards TB Elimination.

➡️ Prof (Dr.) Datteswar Hota appointed as the First Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Services.

➡️ Government of India hikes MSP on jute by Rs 300 to Rs 5,050 per quintal; hikes DA by 4% to 2% for central Govt employees.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. ➡️ President Droupadi Murmu hosts a Breakfast Meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for Members of the Parliament. ➡️ Disturbed area status under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh extended for 6 months.