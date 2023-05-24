Renowned Television Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51 Due to Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: In a tragic turn of events, the television industry mourns the loss of yet another talented actor. Nitesh Pandey, known for his role in the popular series ‘Anupamaa,’ passed away at the age of 51. The actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 23, leaving his co-stars and viewers in shock. According to reports, the incident occurred late at night in Igatpuri, near Nashik, where Nitesh was staying.

Following the unfortunate news, local authorities have initiated an inquiry into the matter, with a police team present at the hotel where Nitesh stayed. Both hotel staff and individuals close to the actor are being questioned to gather further information. The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, everyone eagerly awaits the results of the postmortem report for additional insights.

Confirming the news, Nitesh’s brother-in-law expressed the family’s deep grief. He stated that Nitesh’s sister, Arpita Pandey, is in a state of shock, and Nitesh’s father has already departed for Igatpuri to bring back his son’s mortal remains. The family, along with their close ones, remains devastated by the tragic incident, rendering them unable to fully process the loss.

Nitesh Pandey embarked on his acting journey in 1990, primarily working in theatrical plays. Over the years, he appeared in several noteworthy television serials, including ‘Manzilein Apani Apani,’ ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani,’ ‘Saaya,’ ‘Justajoo,’ and ‘Durgesh Nandini.’ Additionally, he showcased his talent in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Badhaai Do.’ With a career spanning two decades, Nitesh had established himself as a prominent figure in the Indian television industry. In his recent role in ‘Anupamaa,’ he portrayed Dheeraj Kumar, the best friend of Gaurav Khanna’s character, Anuj Kapadia.

Nitesh Pandey, originally from Almora, Uttarakhand, tied the knot with fellow actress Arpita Pandey, whom he had first met during their work on the television show ‘Justajoo.’ The couple got married in 2003. Prior to his marriage with Arpita, Nitesh had been married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar.