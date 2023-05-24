Odisha Matric Exam pattern changed; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday announced to change the pattern for the matric exams.

There will be no more summative exams that were held twice a year. Now only a single annual examination will be conducted, informed BSE President, Ramasish Hazra.

However, internal assessment will be conducted in four quarters for high school and Madhyama students.

Earlier, two summative assessment examinations were introduced in view of the Covid pandemic.