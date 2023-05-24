BJD decides to attend the inauguration of New Parliament Building

TNI Bureau: While 20 Opposition parties including Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), BRS etc. have decided to boycott the inauguration of New Parliament Building on May 28, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has made it clear that it would be part of this momentous occasion.

The BJD has refused to drag the President’s office into any controversy. It talked about the stature, sanctity and honour of the Parliament and vowed to safeguard it.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra issues a statement on behalf of BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik.

📌 The President of India is the Head of the Indian State. The Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of India.

📌 Both the institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India.

📌 Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded.

📌 BJD believes that these Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be debated later in the august house.

📌 Hence the BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion.

