Renowned Odia Poet Rajendra Kishore Panda passes away

TNI Bureau: Eminent Odia poet and writer Rajendra Kishore Panda breathed his last on Friday. He was 81.
Born in a village in Sambalpur district, Panda served in the Indian Administrative Service. He also made a profound impact on Odia literature through his prose and poetry.
Panda’s first collection of poems, Gaun Devata was published in 1947. He published sixteen poetry collections.
He received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection Shailakalpa in 1985 and the Gangadhar National Award in 2010.
