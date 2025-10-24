TNI Evening News Headlines – October 24, 2025

📌Organic rice to be used for Lord Jagannath’s Kotha Bhoga and Mahaprasad from Ratha Jatra 2026.
📌Heavy security deployment has been made in place for smooth Kali puja idol immersion ceremony in Cuttack.
📌Ration card holders to get additional 5 kg rice under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in 19 more Odisha districts.
📌Cyclone Montha: Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD warns low-pressure may become a cyclonic storm by October 27. Heavy rain to lash parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from October 27 to 29. Odisha Government has asked all district administrations as well as several departments to maintain high alert.
📌Bhubaneswar Development Authority lays foundation for redevelopment of 2 major crematoriums.
📌Advocate Pitabash Panda Murder Case: 44 Lawyers to fight in the Court for former BJD MLA Bikram Panda.
📌Renowned Pala Singer Arjun Chhatria joins BJP in Nuapada.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated with a special garland made out of ‘Makhanas’ during the public meeting in Begusarai, Bihar.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with jawans at the Longewala Border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
📌Kurnool bus accident: Contact number for Control Room in the Collectorate: 08518-277305; Government General Hospital Control Room : 9121101059; Control room at the scene of the incident: 9121101061; Kurnool Police Office Control Room: 9121101075; Kurnool Government General Hospital Help Desk: 9494609814 and 9052951010.
📌PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families, Telangana Government announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased in Kurnool bus tragedy.
📌External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirms India’s commitment to global peace, security at 80th UN Anniversary.
📌Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup match in Colombo.
📌Rupee rises 5 paise to settle at 87.83 (provisional) against US dollar.
📌US President Donald Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated.
📌Trump imposes sanctions on Russian Oil Companies.
