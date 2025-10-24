Nuapada Assembly by-election: 14 candidates in fray as none withdraw nominations

Nuapada: With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on Thursday, all 14 candidates who had filed their papers for the Nuapada Assembly by-election remain in the fray. The withdrawal period, which was open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., saw no candidates opting out of the contest.

Among the 14 candidates are three from major political parties — Jay Dholakia from the BJP, Snehangini Chhuria from the BJD, and Ghasiram Majhi from the Congress. In addition, Ramakant Hati from the Samajwadi Party, Hemant Tandi from the Bahujan Mukti Party, and Shukadhar Dandasena from the Odisha Janata Dal have also entered the race.

Eight independent candidates will also contest the by-election. They include Ashray Mahananda, Chakrat Jena, Bhuban Lal Sahu, Kishore Kumar Bagh, Neeta Bagh, Laxmi Kant Tandi, Bhakta Bandhu Dharua, and Lochan Majhi.

With no withdrawals, the Nuapada by-election is set to witness a 14-cornered contest on November 11. The counting of the votes will take place on November 14.