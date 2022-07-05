Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli extends support to Draupadi Murmu after meeting Naveen

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Independent MLA from Rayagada, Makaranda Muduli on Tuesday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and announced his support for NDA’s Presidential candidate from Odisha, Draupadi Murmu.

Earlier, Patnaik had requested Muduli to support Murmu, saying that she is Odisha’s daughter and pride. Every Odia is proud of Droupadi Murmu and all the votes should be cast in favour of her during the Presidential election.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Odisha Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingh Mishra, seeking support for Smt Droupadi Murmu.

BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das today launched an outreach campaign to garner support of Congress MLAs for Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential Elections.

