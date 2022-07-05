Evening News Insight – July 05, 2022

🔹 139 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280382.

🔹 Pres idential Election: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met Rayagada’s Independent MLA Makarand Muduli & urged him to vote for Odisha’s daughter Draupadi Murmu.

🔹 Balasore residential college girl student’s death case: Father of the deceased termed the death of his daughter as a murder. He alleged the the college authorities had tried to suppress the matter by giving Rs 7 lakh. 🔹 MCA girl student found hanging inside a rented house in A charya Vihar.

🔹 NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha on July 8 to muster electoral support.

🔹 Odisha adjudged the ‘Best State’ in implementation of NFSA National Food Security Act (NFSA), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 3098 new COVID-19 cases, 4207 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

🔹 Trinamool Congress condemns its MP Mahua Moitra’s comments on Goddess Kali saying it’s “not endorsed by the party”.

🔹 ED conducts raids across 44 places related to Chinese Smartphone Company Vivo in a money laundering case. Raids conducted in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

🔹 England beat India in 5th Test; level Series 2-2.

🔹 US professor claims Covid leaked from American lab, not from Wuhan.

🔹 Indian aircraft of SpiceJet on way from New Delhi to Dubai makes emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan due to technical fault with engine. All passengers on board are safe.

🔹 Windshield of a SpiceJet flight from Kandla to Mumbai cracks, priority landing in Mumbai; all passengers and crew safe.