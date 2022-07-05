Evening News Insight – July 05, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian aircraft of SpiceJet on way from New Delhi to Dubai makes emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan due to technical fault with engine. All passengers on board are safe.
136
🔹139 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280382.
 
🔹Presidential Election: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met Rayagada’s Independent MLA Makarand Muduli & urged him to vote for Odisha’s daughter Draupadi Murmu.
 
🔹Balasore residential college girl student’s death case: Father of the deceased termed the death of his daughter as a murder. He alleged the the college authorities had tried to suppress the matter by giving Rs 7 lakh.
 
🔹MCA girl student found hanging inside a rented house in Acharya Vihar.
 
🔹NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha on July 8 to muster electoral support.
 
🔹Odisha adjudged the ‘Best State’ in implementation of NFSA National Food Security Act (NFSA), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
 
🔹Maharashtra reports 3098 new COVID-19 cases, 4207 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
 
🔹Trinamool Congress condemns its MP Mahua Moitra’s comments on Goddess Kali saying it’s “not endorsed by the party”.
 
🔹ED conducts raids across 44 places related to Chinese Smartphone Company Vivo in a money laundering case. Raids conducted in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.
 
🔹England beat India in 5th Test; level Series 2-2.
 
🔹US professor claims Covid leaked from American lab, not from Wuhan.
 
🔹Windshield of a SpiceJet flight from Kandla to Mumbai cracks, priority landing in Mumbai; all passengers and crew safe.
 
🔹Twitter moves court against Indian Government’s content blocking orders.
