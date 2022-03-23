Post removal of Article 370, terror activities declined in J-K: FM
An environment for investment has also been created, she added.
Insight Bureau: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said after removal of Article 370, terror related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir. An environment for investment has also been created, she added.
Replying to a discussion on Budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said people are benefiting after implementation of 890 central laws.
