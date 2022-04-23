Morning News Insight – April 23, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports only one Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 85.

➡️ Bus carrying wedding party from Jharkhand to Sundargarh challaned Rs 3.70 lakh fine for flouting road safety guidelines.

➡️ Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as she declares her plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside ‘Matoshree’ the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

➡️ India reports 2,527 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rise to 15,079.

➡️ Rajiv Kumar quits as NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson, Suman Bery to succeed him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Maharashtra GST Department seized silver bricks weighing 19 kgs and Rs 9.78 crores in cash hidden in wall & floor cavities at the premises of Chamunda Bullion Company, Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai, yesterday.

➡️ Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirms receiving the weapons from the allies as requested by him.

➡️ Shanghai reports 12 new coronavirus deaths, the most since the pandemic began.

➡️ Russia says one person died and 27 are missing in the sinking of the ‘Moskva’ in the Black Sea.

➡️ Russian Army says it has taken over a large Ukrainian weapons depot in the Kharkiv region.