TNI News Headlines – January 28, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1207 more COVID positive cases & 766 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1186 local contact cases and 21 quarantine cases.

➡️ 10511 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1173907.

➡️ ICMR gives its approval to Odisha’s first indigenous Rapid Antigen Test kit IMCOV-AG.

➡️ Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to reopen from February 1.

➡️ An engineering student sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by another engineering student in Sailashree Vihar area.

➡️ Intense Cold Wave in Odisha to continue till January 31: IMD.

India News

➡️ Retiring horses Viraat and Vikrant to be retained by President’s Bodyguard.

➡️ Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gives nod to BharatBiotech for intranasal booster dose trials.

➡️ Karnataka reports 31,198 new cases & 50 deaths today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Dr V Anantha Nageswaran appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry.

➡️ Cochin Shipyard delivers three Floating Border Out-Post vessels to BSF.

➡️ BJP has assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore, highest among top 7 national parties. BSP second at Rs 698 crore: ADR.

➡️ Akhilesh Yadav’s chopper delayed due to high air traffic at Delhi: Airport official.

➡️ Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter found hanging, suicide suspected.

➡️ Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour Sahil Shah, who was absconding for 9 months, arrested.

➡️ Salman Khan unveils teaser of his upcoming single ‘Dance With Me’.

World News

➡️ 10 soldiers killed in terror attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

➡️ Russia, Ukraine agree to keep ceasefire, new talks next mont.

➡️ Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, WHO warns.