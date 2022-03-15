Maternal mortality rate falls, seven states hit target

Insight Bureau: The Central government on Monday announced that the Maternal Maternity Ratio (MMR) of India has declined by 10 points, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh recording sharpest decline.

However, the rise in MMR in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh have emerged as a cause of concern.

The Union Health Ministry added that with this persistent decline, India is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70/lakh live births by 2030.